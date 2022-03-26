Dua Lipa captivates fans in figure-hugging neon catsuit The singer is currently on a US tour

Dua Lipa gave fans all the feels on Friday in the most eye-catching catsuit for a stop in Las Vegas on her Future Nostalgia tour.

The 26-year-old looked phenomenal in a neon lime one-piece with matching boots by Balenciaga that featured lace detailing and a lingerie-inspired bodice with a frilly bra. Dua accessorised with matching long gloves and a pair of earrings, letting her figure-hugging outfit take centre stage.

Wearing her raven tresses down and straight, the singer put on an energetic performance at the T-Mobile Arena, whipping her hair back and forth much to the delight of her adoring crowd.

Dua has always had an effortlessly edgy sense of style. With a penchant for alluring prints, bright colours, and timeless pieces, the Grammy Award-winning star rarely makes a fashion faux pas.

Last week, she delighted fans with a series of gorgeous bikini photos - and her striking swimwear is getting us excited for summer.

Dua stunned in a Balenciaga catsuit

Sharing a series of sun-soaked snaps during a vacation from her tour, Dua simply captioned her photos: "~ reset ~". The star looked incredible in a turquoise blue swimsuit, displaying her epic abs and svelte figure as she reclined on a boat.

Adding a bright colour-block jacket, Dua teamed her turquoise set with a fuchsia pink cover-up and bright pink baseball cap, completing her Barbie-like aesthetic. Other photos showed Dua posing in a tiny string bikini with gorgeous butterfly print.

Fans flooded the comments with fire emojis as Dua's post racked up over one million 'likes' within an hour of being posted.

Dua's outfit showcased her toned figure

The Levitating singer never misses a beat when it comes to out-there fashion and always has a new outfit to debut. Prior to her bikini photos, Dua took to social media to share a series of snaps of another enviable outfit.

The star donned a striking red high-leg bodysuit with racer neckline and strappy detailing. Pairing the look with some low-waisted pale blue boyfriend jeans from Palace and a red and brown headscarf wrapped over a baseball cap, Dua crafted the ultimate nineties girl aesthetic.

