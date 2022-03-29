Rose Ayling-Ellis looks gorgeous in divine dress for night out with Giovanni Pernice The Strictly champions attended the Royal Television Society Programme Awards

Rose Ayling-Ellis and Giovanni Pernice thrilled fans during their run on Strictly Come Dancing, and Rose continues to impress with her amazing fashion.

The pair attended the Royal Television Society Programme Awards on Tuesday night, and Rose looked simply spectacular in a slightly daring white dress. The gorgeous midi-dress perfectly hugged the EastEnders star's body, and featured a cut-out section just above her midriff. Meanwhile, her dance partner looked like he could be the next James Bond as he showed up in a suave suit.

Giovanni shared some clips during the night including one of Rose in her dress as she tucked into her meal.

However, he appeared to be less than impressed given how focused on her food she was, as she proudly lifted the delicious looking meal up to the camera. "Food," he sighed while she repeated the same word.

Giovanni's clip revealed that the pair were joined by some of their Strictly co-stars, including John Whaite and Kai Widdrington.

Rose looked divine in the dress

Although Giovanni and Rose weren't up for any awards at the Royal Television Society Programme Awards, some of their show-stopping moments during their run on Strictly have been nominated for other awards.

The champions are among the six nominees for Virgin Media’s Must-See Moment Award at the upcoming Bafta TV ceremony for their iconic dance.

The 27-year-old actress - who became the first deaf person to compete and win the show - performed a moving Couple's Choice to Zara Larsson's song Symphony, which left the audience and viewers at home in tears.

The pair were crowned champions after a moving dance

The duo paid respect and raised awareness for members of the deaf community when the music cut as they continued to dance in silence.

Speaking about the nomination, Giovanni said on BBC Breakfast: "The feeling in the room was just, you know, outstanding. It was more than just a dance. It was more than just 16 seconds of silence.

"For us, it was to show what Rose does every week. And I think, since we did that moment, people realised how difficult it is for Rose to dance. It was very special. Definitely very special."

