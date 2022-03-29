Dianne Buswell stuns in gorgeous skirt with thigh-high slit The Strictly star looked amazing in the look

Dianne Buswell was treated to a night out on Monday, and the Strictly Come Dancing star looked flawless with her beautiful outfit.

GALLERY: Inside the Strictly Come Dancing stars' homes: Dianne Buswell, Nadiya Bychkova and more

Taking to her Instagram Stories, the dancer posed inside the gorgeous home that she shares with boyfriend Joe Sugg, and she was a vision. Dianne modelled a stunning skirt that had a thigh-high slit, while also styling out a black top, leather jacket and some thigh-high boots to go with her skirt. As always, her hair, which recently received a small makeover, looked beautiful with the star wearing it in a ponytail.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Dianne Buswell reveals Joe Sugg's sweet reaction as they reunite

"Night out!!!" she enthused in her caption. "Was in a mad rush to leave the house so the only full outfit pic I took."

WOW: Strictly star Dianne Buswell showcases incredible figure in animal print bikini

READ: Dianne Buswell's boyfriend Joe Sugg sparks marriage comments with latest post

She uploaded some more shots from her time out, including a stunning photo where she showed off her ponytail in full.

Dianne then shared some photos of the trip home, including one where she reclined in her train seat, and a clip of Joe on the way back with an amusing filter over his face.

Joe had gone for a denim jacket and striped top as he enjoyed some time out with his girlfriend.

Dianne rocked a gorgeous outfit

The couple have been dating since 2018, with them going pubic about their relationship after the final of Strictly.

MORE: Dianne Buswell shares rare family video ahead of new challenge

READ: Dianne Buswell shares baby 'obsession' in adorable new post

And during some time away in Australia visiting Dianne's family, fans were convinced that Joe was dropping hints that he might soon be proposing to his long-term partner.

Dianne and Joe are majorly couple goals

Alongside some luscious shots of nearby greenery, the YouTuber also shared a photo of his left hand, although there was no engagement ring on his finger.

MORE: Strictly's Dianne Buswell and Joe Sugg drive fans wild with gorgeous baby photos

SEE: Dianne Buswell wows with unexpected punk look

But his followers were quick to pick up on this, with one writing: "I'm expecting an engagement announcement sometime soon to be honest," and another responded: "That hand was surely a teaser, some very suggestive vlog titles too."

A third asked: "Have you proposed yet?" and a fourth added: "Should have put a ring on it."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.