Tamron Hall turns heads with unbelievable makeover

Tamron Hall made a grand entrance to her show this week when she turned heads as Audrey Hepburn's character, Holly Golightyly, from Breasfast at Tiffany's.

The star recreated a famous scene from the iconic movie and stepped out of a taxi wearing a string of pearls, a figure-skimming floor-length gown and Holly's infamous hairdo.

Her look was topped off with glasses to replicate the Oliver Goldsmith Manhattan shades Audrey wore in the movie.

Tamron captioned the clip: "Just in case you missed the epic show open created by @tamronhallshow team and our amazing glam squad. Thank you @rachelray @kandi and @chefaaronsanchez for an incredible Breakfast at Tamron's."

Fans were amazed at the makeover and commented: "Great job. Super cute," and, "That's how it's done".

The much-loved TV personality recently revealed she had a brand new series.

Tamron got an Audrey Hepburn makeover

The Tamron Hall host took to her social media channels to share that she would be hosting Someone They Knew, which will examine real-life crime stories, and highlight the statistic that most murder victims knew their killer beforehand.

The series is due to begin on 6 March and will air on Court TV. As always, the mom-of-one looked so glamorous as she posed in a blue power suit.

Tamron opened her show in style

"New Show Alert!" she enthused in the caption. "#tamfam y'all keep me busy. It's because of you @courttvnetwork welcomed me to their team. See you March 6th. 'Someone They Knew'. Daytime host/Nighttime host always time for #tamfam."

Fans immediately flooded the comments in support of the star, with many sharing heart and flame emojis, as well as saying: "Congratulations!"

