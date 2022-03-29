﻿
Tamron Hall turns heads with unbelievable makeover

Her fans didn't see this coming

Tamron Hall made a grand entrance to her show this week when she turned heads as Audrey Hepburn's character, Holly Golightyly, from Breasfast at Tiffany's

The star recreated a famous scene from the iconic movie and stepped out of a taxi wearing a string of pearls, a figure-skimming floor-length gown and Holly's infamous hairdo. 

Her look was topped off with glasses to replicate the Oliver Goldsmith Manhattan shades Audrey wore in the movie.  

WATCH: Tamron Hall's adorable son has mixed reaction to trying a lemon 

Tamron captioned the clip: "Just in case you missed the epic show open created by @tamronhallshow team and our amazing glam squad. Thank you @rachelray @kandi and @chefaaronsanchez for an incredible Breakfast at Tamron's."

Fans were amazed at the makeover and commented: "Great job. Super cute," and, "That's how it's done".

The much-loved TV personality recently revealed she had a brand new series. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Tamron Hall (@tamronhall)

Tamron got an Audrey Hepburn makeover 

The Tamron Hall host took to her social media channels to share that she would be hosting Someone They Knew, which will examine real-life crime stories, and highlight the statistic that most murder victims knew their killer beforehand.

The series is due to begin on 6 March and will air on Court TV. As always, the mom-of-one looked so glamorous as she posed in a blue power suit.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Tamron Hall (@tamronhall)

Tamron opened her show in style 

"New Show Alert!" she enthused in the caption. "#tamfam y'all keep me busy. It's because of you @courttvnetwork welcomed me to their team. See you March 6th. 'Someone They Knew'. Daytime host/Nighttime host always time for #tamfam."

Fans immediately flooded the comments in support of the star, with many sharing heart and flame emojis, as well as saying: "Congratulations!"

