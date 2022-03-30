Frankie Bridge looks chic in blazer and jeans

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

If you're lacking spring style inspiration, then Frankie Bridge is your go-to gal. The 33-year-old posed behind the scenes of a photoshoot in a classic yet unseen outfit that is perfect for warmer days out and about.

Frankie looked effortless in a grey pinstripe blazer from River Island, white tank top and baggy blue boyfriend jeans with an asymmetric waistband. She teamed the look with a pair of white sneakers and wore her caramel crop down loose and gently waved.

The star added a pop of colour to her outfit with some fiery red nail polish and accessorised with a statement watch.

Frankie shared the look with fans on social media, posting the snaps on her Instagram Stories. She captioned the mirror selfie: "I was busy too...@riverisland @agolde," in reference to helping set up for the at-home shoot.

If you're after a staple ensemble that can be dressed down for casual days out and glammed up for evening occasions, then you're in luck as Frankie's blazer is still available online.

Boasting a masculine double-breasted silhouette, frontal decorative pockets, oversized boyfriend fit and vintage feel pinstripe print, this blazer is a timeless buy. Pair the item with some blue jeans to emulate Frankie's relaxed aesthetic or dress the blazer up with a black mini dress and heels.

Frankie recently wowed fans as she donned a lilac dress for a friend's wedding, which came complete with puff-sleeves and a flattering sweetheart neckline. Frankie posted a series of photographs of the bash on her Instagram page alongside husband Wayne Bridge wearing the slinky but sweet number.

The mother-of-two shared the polka dot midi dress on social media. She wrote: "How it started… (feeling pretty smug cos it basically started with me) see pic 2… somewhere messy in the middle … and how it ended. So much fun… so much love and laughter! Such an amazing wedding @sedgebeswick. Hope you’re both feeling SO happy right now."

