Alex Jones charms in striking knit and skinny jeans

Alex Jones has mastered the art of spring dressing. The beloved One Show host can rock any pastel colour out there, be it pink, blue, or most recently yellow. The mother-of-one showcased her latest vibrant look via Instagram – delighting fans and followers.

Alex looked gorgeous in a bold marigold short-sleeve mohair jumper from Sezane that featured a thick round neckline, layered frilled crochet sleeves and a regular fit. She teamed the statement piece with a pair of skinny jeans for a relaxed but radiant off-duty outfit.

WATCH: Alex Jones shares an intimate look inside romantic Paris trip with husband Charlie Thomson

The 45-year-old smiled in the glowing selfie, showing off her camera-ready beauty glow that consisted of smokey eyeshadow, defined brows, a feminine dusting of blush and a dark rose pink lip. Alex wore her light brown hair down in a bouncy blowdry and parted to the side.

The TV star accessorised with some thin gold hoop earrings to complement her golden aesthetic. She shared the beautiful photo via her Instagram Stories, simply tagging the brand in the caption and letting the vivid knit top speak for itself.

Alex looked gorgeous in yellow

If you want to spice up your spring wardrobe with a bright spark of colour and think Alex's top would be the perfect remedy, then you're in luck. The star's yellow knit is still available to buy online and will instantly perk up anyone's style inventory.

Bright Yellow Knit Jumper, £100, Sezane

Alternatively, if you're after something a little more understated, this softer lemon yellow round neck knit vest will ensure you stand out in style. Boasting a delicate diamond pointelle design and lilac floral details, this item is the sweetest spring staple.

Floral Sweater Vest £18, ASOS

Team the vest with some blue jeans for a dressed-down but effortless on-the-go aesthetic.

Alex recently amped up the glamour, rocking a slick black power suit. The host looked mesmerizing in a stylish black blazer and matching high-waisted trousers as she elegantly sported the chic monochrome ensemble.

