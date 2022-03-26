Alex Jones sparks debate over baby daughter's outfit The One Show host shares her daughter with husband Charlie Thompson

Alex Jones has sparked a huge debate among her fans over her latest outfit choice for her five-month-old daughter Annie.

The One Show star had fans obsessed over a stunning springtime snap she shared of her baby girl on Wednesday, but since then the photo has divided many of her followers.

Taking to Instagram, Alex beamed as she lifted her daughter for a sun-kissed snap. Annie is wearing an adorable white top and patterned shorts, but it's her tights that caused the biggest reaction.

Captioning the photo she wrote: "A little break from filming so heels off and we’re out enjoying the sun! Sorry bout the offensive slippers! How to ruin an outfit. @tesswrightstylist Face and hair @lizbeckettmua."

Some fans were against Alex's decision to dress Annie in tights, with one concerned follower writing: "I watch the girl every night on my TV!! She's a fab fab inspirational working mum!! I admire!! It's just the black tights that sent me over the edge!! It was just a word to the wise from me…"

Alex posted the stunning snap to Instragram

However, supporters of Alex quickly jumped to her defence. One fan wrote: "Commenting on her daughter's clothes is just rude. Some of you are actually telling Alex how to dress her baby - seriously?!", a second commented: "I put my son in navy tights when he was a baby for an extra layer of warmth. Winter babes need it."

A third added: "Beautiful picture of two happy people. It is so rude of people to comment on your baby's clothes, Annie looks lovely."

Alex and baby Annie out of a winter walk in Janurary

Annie's tights weren't the only thing fans of the mother-daughter duo discussed as despite the sunny backdrop Alex sported a pair of Christmas slippers.

Once again Alex's fans did not disappoint and shared their admiration for the star's festive footwear. One fan commented: "Love the navy tights- and your slippers…I'm a nanny and Welsh from Ammanford originally… my little granddaughter had tights on today too. Annie looks adorable sooo cute and chic…don't ever change what you do."

Another wrote: "Santa Clause is never offensive. Especially when in comfy slippers." – we completely agree.

