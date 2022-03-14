We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Alex Jones always looks incredibly chic on The One Show. We love seeing what the Welsh star will wear next, and on Friday's show, the glam presenter pulled out all the stops in a gorgeous black top with see-through sleeves, from ME+EM.

Taking to Instagram on Monday, the brunette beauty shared a stylish selfie of her wearing the getup. She tagged the brand and also her stylist Tess, who put the look together.

We've hunted down the style and it's sadly a past season buy, but don't worry, we've found a great high street alternative.

It seems Alex is loving black clothes right now. On Thursday's edition of the show, many said she might have pulled off one of her best looks to date, rocking a gorgeous LBD. Alex shared the look on her Instagram Stories, revealing that she'd decided to go for an all-black ensemble, as her shoes perfectly matched the dress which cut off just underneath her knees.

Alex looked incredible in her ME+EM top

We've tracked her gorgeous frock down and can reveal that it is specifically the square neck midi-dress from the brand, but if you're after it, act fast, as some sizes have already sold out, while the remaining ones are low in stock.

Tess Wright dreams up all her getups for The One Show. HELLO! previously spoke with Tess who gave us all the details about styling one of television's most stylish ladies.

Get the look!

Black Polka Dot Mesh Sleeve High Neck Bodysuit, £20.00, Boohoo

Discussing the presenter's go-to brands and styles, she explained that comfort is really important. "Her favourite silhouette would probably be a wide-leg jean and a lovely soft knit in a bright colour," she said. "Alex also loves a midi dress in a bright colour or pretty print, something she can throw on and feel comfortable sitting on the sofa or standing interviewing guests."

