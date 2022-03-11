We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Alex Jones undoubtedly has some of the best fashion out there, and we always love what she wears when she's on The One Show.

And on Thursday's edition, she might have pulled off one of her best looks to date as she styled out a gorgeous LBD. Alex shared the look on her Instagram Stories, revealing that she'd decided to go for an all-black ensemble, as her shoes perfectly matched the dress which cut off just underneath her knees. But the look did leave fans with one major question that the star has happy to answer.

Following her appearance, she was inundated with messages asking where the show-stopping midi-dress came from.

And posing in the outfit in a lift, she revealed: "Lots asking about this dress tonight. It's @whistles."

Alex looked sensational in her outfit

We've tracked her gorgeous frock down and can reveal that it is specifically the square neck midi-dress from the brand, but if you're after it act fast, as some sizes have already sold out, while the remaining ones are low in stock.

The item retails at £119, and appears to fit perfectly with a wide variety of footwear, including the small heels that Alex wore or even knee-high boots.

The Welsh presenter's outing in the stunning dress comes soon after some exciting news, as it was revealed she will be back to host the TRIC Awards this year as the newly-appointed TRIC President.

Whistles Square Neck Midi Dress, £119.00, John Lewis & Partners

On Thursday, TRIC confirmed that the show will be returning in all its splendour to its traditional home of Grosvenor House on Park Lane.

The lavish event will see the biggest names in television, radio and online broadcasting come together to celebrate Britain's favourite programmes, presenters and personalities on 6 July.

Alex, 44, will be appearing in front of a specially invited audience of over 1,000 guests, with members of the public invited to join via the livestream and on-demand service hosted by fast-growing streaming platform, ScreenHits TV.

A total of 18 awards will be presented, recognising the very best in television, radio and online broadcasting including the TRIC Special Award.

