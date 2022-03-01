Alex Jones thrills The One Show viewers in chic trousers and nautical stripes

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

There's something about Alex Jones' wardrobe that we just can't get enough of. The Welsh TV presenter showed off her effortless style on The One Show on Monday, looking fabulous in striking trousers and a nautical tee.

SEE: Alex Jones stuns in the dreamiest H&M blouse

Alex, 44, took to Instagram to share her chic outfit with her 330k followers. Posing in a lift, the mother-of-three looked incredible in corduroy paper-bag trousers in striking mustard yellow. Complete with a cigarette fit and waist-cinching belt, the star looked wonderful in the colour block bottoms that she paired with a simple Breton tee.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Alex Jones left flustered after The One Show faux pas

The presenter's stylish t-shirt featured drop sleeves and ruffled pocket detailing - paired perfectly with grey suede heels.

Alex's glossy brunette locks were styled into loose waves, framing her pretty features.

SEE: Alex Jones wows in striking dress at Buckingham Palace

We're a fan of Alex's striking mustard trousers

"Some Breton stupes and Maltesers and I'm ready for a show," penned Alex, who clutched onto a bag Maltesers before she took to The One Show's sofa.

If you're loving Alex's cool yet classy look, you can easily recreate it from our pick of high street dupes. Though we're not sure exactly where the star's trousers are from, they look mighty like these paper bag corduroys from InTheStyle.

Mustard PaperBag Trousers, £27, InTheStyle

It's been a milestone week for Alex, who recently presented a special episode of The One Show, aired from inside Buckingham Palace.

Looking gorgeous for the occasion, the Welsh star opted for an elegant tiered white tea dress, complete with a waist-cinching belt, short sleeves and a statement collar which she paired perfectly with a bold yet sophisticated pair of red heels.

Alex looked incredible in an elegant lace dress

With less than 100 days to go until the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebration weekend, the BBC show was filmed at the royal residence as Alex joined co-host Ronan Keating, 44, to give fans a glimpse at the events happening across the UK to mark the monarch's landmark anniversary.

LOOK: Alex Jones reveals never-before-seen glimpse inside Buckingham Palace in new selfie

Speaking ahead of the episode, Alex told fans: "We're really excited to be invited to Buckingham Palace to kick start the celebrations for Her Majesty’s Platinum Jubilee and share with our viewers how we can all come together and get involved wherever you live. The party starts on The One Show Wednesday night – join us!"

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.