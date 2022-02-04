Jesy Nelson commands attention in her most show-stopping look to date The former Little Mix star is a style queen

Jesy Nelson has shown time and time again why she's a fashion queen, and the former Little Mix star did it again on Thursday in a jaw-dropping look.

The star was posing in a complex with a green neon light next to her in a barely-there bra and a stunning pair of biker trousers. She also glammed up with a small black jacket and biker boots, and her outfit featured the perfect contrasts with her bottom half featuring striking shades of red sand yellow as opposed to her muted top half.

Jesy wore two stunning necklaces, one featuring a pendant and the other a cross, and wore her luscious hair in natural curls.

She shared several snaps from the shoot, some featured her posing powerfully, while others saw her in a more playful mood as she twirled a finger through her hair.

She left a cryptic message in her caption, as she simply wrote: "To be continued…" What could she mean?

The post sent her fans into overdrive and they were quick to flood the comments with compliments as one enthused: "Slay every day!"

The look was her best one yet

A second said: "You are so loved," while a third added: "How can you be so damn beautiful!! My heart."

A fourth commented: "Heart attack right now look stunning," while a fifth penned: "Ooohhh Miss Jesy you look stunning babes."

A few others pondered what the meaning of her message might be, while others hoped that she might soon release new music.

Jesy loves her daring looks, and last month she sent temperatures soaring in a daring dungarees outfit and a white bra and matching trainers.

Jesy always has the best looks

The Boyz singer shared two glimpses of her outfit, one featured her outside gazing wistfully into the distance as she posed with one hand on her leg and a Balenciaga bag.

Her second photo was a close-up version of the look, and she used it to perfectly highlight all of her curves as she bared her skin and twisted her hair in her hands.

"La la Land," she simply captioned the set of photos, finishing off with a peach emoji.

Fans were mesmerised by her gorgeous ensemble, as one enthused: "That's my baby girrrrrllll wow," and another added: "Too pretty."

