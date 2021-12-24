Jesy Nelson can turn any look that she puts her hand to, and she proved that once again on her Instagram Stories as she debuted a new hairstyle.

The former Little Mix star was relaxing in her bed as she showed off the new 'do, and it suited her perfectly. The singer usually stuns her fans with her gorgeous long hair that flows down her shoulders, and while she kept the length, she had her hair styled in curls. What's more is that she had abandoned the previous platinum blonde colour that she had been rocking previously, opting to go brunette.

WATCH: Jesy Nelson's new hairstyle will leave you doing a double-take

She was clearly impressed as she wrote: "Don't mind me, just admiring my new barnet by the hair god that is @chrissouthernldn."

The clip also gave fans a small glimpse inside the star's bedroom as she lounged on her bed, which featured metal posts and a leopard-print blanket.

Jesy also showed off one of her many beautiful tattoos as she served the look, with the artistic 'O' from her 'Once Upon a Time' tattoo clearly visible.

The star wowed with her new look

Jesy didn't let fans comment on her Stories post, but we're certain that they would've been thrilled with the bold new style.

Back in May, she really stunned fans when she showed off a new style, going for platinum blonde locks.

The Boyz hitmaker's hair looked completely different from the short, brunette bob she had previously worn, and fans couldn't get enough when she posed with the style.

The star is also no stranger to a wig

Jesy looked stunning in the photo she shared, wearing a pair of colourful patchwork jeans paired with some blue Nike Jordan trainers and a white crop top.

Followers rushed to comment on the look, with one writing: "Stunning as always love the new hairstyle", while another said: "Your hair looks amazing".

But all wasn't as it seemed, as it turned out the style was actually a wig, and she quickly followed the post up with a snap of her natural colour.

