Jesy Nelson has been forced to cancel her first live solo concert since leaving Little Mix last year. In a statement, shared on social media on Tuesday, the singer confirmed she has tested positive for COVID-19.

The gig was due to take place at Hits Live in Birmingham on Saturday - and has no doubt left fans devastated.

She said: "Hey my lovelies after feeling unwell for the last few days, I've sadly tested positive for Covid which means I'm now self-isolating, following government guidelines. It means that I'm no longer able to perform at Hits Live in Birmingham this Saturday.

"Apologies to any of my fans who bought tickets and I'm so sorry I can no longer be there. I hope you all have an amazing night, stay safe and I can’t wait to see you all soon love you so much."

Jesy, 30, is due to perform at Capital's Jingle Bell Ball in December. Joining her for night one will be Justin Bieber, Coldplay, Years & Years, Jax Jones, Clean Bandit, Becky Hill, Sigrid, Mimi Webb and The Capital Weekender Live with MistaJam and Friends with Billen Ted, 220 KID & Riton.

Jesy has tested posted for COVID-19

The star announced that she was quitting Little Mix back in December 2020. Posting on Instagram, she wrote: "I find the constant pressure of being in a girl group and living up to expectations very hard" adding that it was time to "embark on a new chapter".

Her bandmates responded by saying it was "an incredibly sad time for all of us but we are fully supportive of Jesy" and have since continued as a trio.

During a recent appearance on The Graham Norton Show, Jesy confessed that she and her former Little Mix bandmates were "no longer talking" but insisted that there is "no bad blood from [her] side".

