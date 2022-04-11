Ali Wentworth turns heads in vibrant pantsuit for special red carpet appearance The Go Ask Ali host made quite the impression

Ali Wentworth let her fashion do the talking for her latest red carpet appearance, leaving many heads turned and jaws open in awe.

Good Morning America star George Stephanopoulos' wife hit the scene for the opening night of Birthday Candles on Broadway in a truly vibrant outfit.

VIDEO: Ali Wentworth emotionally shares big celebration

She appeared in a hot pink pantsuit with a black and white patterned scarf around her neck like an ascot, letting her hair down to add to the look's fun vibe.

Ali paired it with an equally bright purse that sported her name across it in bold print, and topped it off with a pair of solid black heels.

However, she wasn't alone on the carpet, joined by her close friend, Law and Order's Mariska Hargitay, who had an equally eye-catching ensemble to show off.

Mariska wore a bright red pantsuit as well, pairing it with a lacy black shirt underneath as the two embraced and posed for pictures.

Ali and Mariska popped as they attended the premiere of Birthday Candles

They were joined by several other stars, including Bryan Cranston, Richard Kind, Kathy Najimy, and Blair Underwood, for the big Broadway night.

They celebrated the opening performance of the Debra Messing-led show that has already started garnering positive notices for her incredible turn.

The Go Ask Ali host even took to social media after her performance to share her thoughts on seeing her friend and fellow actress on stage.

Alongside a picture of the Playbill, she lovingly wrote: "@therealdebramessing commands the stage. She plays a woman who ages from 17 to 97. Flawlessly. There was not a dry eye in the house.

The podcast host commended the show and Debra on her social feed

"If you get the opportunity to see this force and her amazing ensemble play- you will go back a second and third time. It's just that incredible. I'm so proud of Debra! She reminds us all what real talent looks like! #birthdaycandles"

