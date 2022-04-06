Ali Wentworth unveils glamorous transformation as she shares exciting news The Go Ask Ali podcast star is married to George Stephanopoulos

Ali Wentworth has been inundated with compliments after unveiling her glamorous makeover in her latest video online.

The Go Ask Ali podcast star took to Instagram to share an update on her new book, Ali's Well That Ends Well, but fans were distracted by her appearance.

The mom-of-two looked incredibly glamorous, dressed in a sheer black dress and with a full face of makeup.

VIDEO: George Stephanopoulos and Ali Wentworth's love story revealed

Ali's long blond hair was styled in loose waves, and many of her followers were quick to compliment her look. "Holy hubba bubba!" one wrote, while another commented: "You look so pretty." A third added: "You look so hot!" while a fourth remarked: "Whoever beaut your face needs an Emmy!"

In the video, Ali told her fans about an upcoming event related to her new book. She said: "I have a new book coming out, Ali's Well That Ends Well, and I'm excited to say that I'm going to be on Talkshop Live on April 14th at 8pm. I'm going to tell you some very funny stories, I'm going to read a couple of things. So join me!"

Ali Wentworth's glamorous appearance was complimented by her fans

Ali's Well That Ends Well recently made it onto the '37 Must-Read Books of Spring 2022' list on Town and Country, and the star couldn't have been happier. Ali's book, which will be released in May 2022, is described as "tales of desperation and a little inspiration".

Ali's Well That Ends Well will offer the star's thoughts and experiences on the coronavirus pandemic, with the blurb reading: "Like many, Ali Wentworth spent the pandemic seesawing between highs, lows, and baking an unnecessary amount of chocolate cake.

"Between binging every TV show in existence to conquering TikTok to becoming a (semi) empty-nester, Ali experienced her share of turmoil (including an early case of Covid), but she also grew a little, learned a lot, and found comfort in some unexpected people and places."

Ali is married to GMA's George Stephanopoulos

Both Ali and her husband George Stephanopoulos were some of the first famous faces to test positive for Covid.

The TV star experienced it quite badly, while her husband was asymptomatic. Talking about it on Jimmy Kimmel Live via video chat in April 2020, the couple opened up about their varying symptoms, with Ali revealing that she was "deathly ill for three weeks with a high fever".

"I got Corona, and I'm… sweating and achy and going crazy like Martin Sheen in Apocalypse Now, and George gets it, and he has no symptoms," Ali said.

The couple share daughters Elliott and Harper

George tested positive two weeks after Ali. "I've never had a fever, never had chills, never had a headache, never had a cough, never had shortness of breath. I'm feeling great," he said during an episode of GMA at the time.

While Ali was suffering from coronavirus, the mom-of-two isolated in a separate room in the family's home in New York.

The couple's daughter Elliott later got Covid just before leaving home to go to college in September, resulting in her having to isolate for ten days with her family.

