Martine McCutcheon wows in show-stopping leather skirt

Martine McCutcheon looked incredible at the weekend as she shared another fabulous outfit picture with her followers. Taking to Instagram, the Love Actually star looked stunning in a black leather skirt and matching striped top, from high street store Wallis.

The brunette beauty posed up a storm in her garden and wrote: "I love getting all dressed up for the Christmas festivities, parties, get-togethers and the rest and @wallisfashion have the perfect choice. I LOVE this pleather A-Line skirt and this classic French-style jumper that is so warm and cosy. What’s better is that Wallis have up to 80% off on their website right now so go check it out. #Ad."

The mother-of-one teamed the outfit with black boots and a gorgeous black YSL bag. Full points!

Martine loves a bit of leather. Earlier this month, the EastEnders star looked gorgeous rocking a pair of leg-lengthening leather shorts, which she teamed with a black top, black Chelsea boots, and a beautiful velvet coat. Despite the sunshine, Martine wrapped up in a white faux fur scarf and a pair of tights but couldn't resist adding a pair of Celine sunglasses.

We love Martine's leather skirt

For another touch of glamour, Martine accessorised with a silver-studded drawstring bag and some delicate earrings. Keeping her makeup dewy and fresh, the actress looked radiant as she posed in her garden ahead of Bonfire Night.

Faux Leather A Line Skirt, £35, Wallis

Lots of followers commented on the actress's weight loss. The married star has spoken in the past about her weight loss and approach to fitness. Back in 2017, she became an ambassador for the Cambridge Weight Plan and lost a stone as a result. Writing on social media at the time, Martine said: "Here's my silly little head feeling all giddy and happy because I reached my one stone target today on the @cambridgeweightplan. I'm SO thrilled."

