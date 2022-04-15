We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Amanda Holden has worn another gorgeous outfit for a day in the spring sunshine – this time a cool white wrap mini-dress.

The Heart Radio host, 51, took to her Instagram page to show off her new look, as she advertised a living garden wall for her homeware range Bundleberry. Amanda's video showed her lying on the sea of green plants, her blonde, wavy hair looking goddess-like and her funky white dress stealing the show.

WATCH: Amanda gives fans a glimpse inside her dressing room

The Britain's Got Talent judge looked seriously chilled out on this bank holiday weekend, posing next to her cute cat in the clip.

Amanda wows in her white wrap dress

We love the black pattern detail around the upper part of her frock and the sassy leg-split detailing.

Amanda's makeup look was equally glamorous; the actress accentuated her eyes with some sultry grey eyeshadow, a sweep of mascara and a nude lip shade.

The star's followers loved her stylish outfit, with one telling her: "Absolutely stunning," and another posting: "Love that background & Love that Dress too."

Another asked: "Where did you get your dress from? Would love to have a purchase of it xx."

We haven't located Amanda's exact dress but you can get a brilliant dupe from Never Fully Dressed for £89. The cool dress features a wrap front and full sleeves.

White wrap dress, £89, Never Fully Dressed

A couple of days earlier, Amanda stunned in another flattering look - the 'Audrie Pleated Jumpsuit' from Alice + Olivia, featuring a pretty mosaic print, pleating, flattering waistband and deep V neckline.

Boasting a lavish pink, white and apple green colour scheme with a striking tile effect, the jumpsuit is one of our favourite looks Amanda has sported to date.

The mum-of-two layered the number under a candy pink boucle blazer with embellished button detailing and stepped out in some pink point-toe heels to craft a beautifully feminine look.

