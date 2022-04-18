Katy Perry stuns in blinding platinum for latest American Idol episode The Roar singer has looks for days

Katy Perry has been known to turn out a fashion statement or ten, and it certainly was no surprise to see that she brought it once again for the latest episode of American Idol.

The superstar singer returned to the live studios for the Top 20 performances, donning a blinding combination of platinum and sequins.

She wore a sequined silvery-platinum top that she tucked into a skirt that went all the way down to her ankles, making it a textured two-piece ensemble.

The outfit not only fit into her signature chic style but also allowed her to show off her phenomenal figure, pairing it with equally glittery make-up and her long raven locks.

Katy shared pictures of her look on social media as the show kicked off, writing: "A platinum LEWK for our platinum szn our #americanidol TOP 20 bring it to the big stage right now."

Katy dazzled in platinum for the latest power-packed episode of American Idol

The episode proved to be an eventful one for the season as the Top 20 contestants were revealed, the precursor to a major cut leading to the Top 14 going into the following week.

The competition headed out of the studio to the Aulani Disney Resort and Spa in Hawaii the previous week to kick off the Top 24 performances.

Dancing with the Stars alum and Grammy nominee Jimmie Allen acted as the mentor for the first half of contestants and helped them fine tune their performances, which were subject to audience votes for the first time this season.

Fellow Grammy nominee Bebe Rexha was the mentor for the second group of contestants and helped them work on their performances and build their confidence before facing the judges.

Several past Idol contestants returned for the Top 20 episode

The latest installment of the show was built up as a big one, not only featuring the first set of performances in front of a large studio audience, but also seeing several past Idol contestants make guest appearances, including Alejandro Aranda, Chayce Beckham, and Phillip Phillips.



