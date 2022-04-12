Katy Perry divides fans with surprising music release featuring Jimmy Kimmel Is there a sixth album in the works?

Katy Perry knows how to set the world on fire with her music, ones that have become incredible pop staples over the years.

However, her latest release was not something that fans expected to see, and especially not in the cheeky way that she teased it.

VIDEO: Katy Perry's Chocotopia adventure

The singer took to social media to share a clip from her appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! where the two performed a skit parodying Baby Shark.

The duo teamed up to make a kids' song they called Yum Yum Nom Nom Toot Toot Poop about teaching kids how their food gets digested.

"If you're watching #americanidol," she wrote: "Stick around after for the WORLD PREMIERE on @jimmykimmellive of your next favorite ear work (think baby shark but better?) - #yumyumnomnomtoottootpoop #kp6."

While many found the segment to be quite hilarious, they particularly noted her joke about alluding it to be part of her upcoming album.

Katy and Jimmy parodied Baby Shark with their comedic tune

One fan said: "Kp6 about to be full on kids bops huh," with another writing: "KP6 is gonna be a nursery rhyme album," and a third joking: "I just know that daisy has seen this like five times."

The singer is quite the committed actress when it comes to creating entertaining bits, as evidenced by her latest one for American Idol as well.

The singer started off the episode wading in the waters of Hawaii, hanging onto a surfboard while seemingly drowning.

She spoke to a plastic seagull that perched atop her board, telling it there was "no land in sight" in an homage to Tom Hanks' performance in Cast Away.

"You'll be the judge now," she told the bird as she then implored for it to fly away, comically swatting it off the board and saying: "Goodbye Luke! Goodbye Lionel!"

The singer channeled Tom Hanks for American Idol

It then cut to her two fellow judges, Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie, sitting on a boat as they pulled up to her, revealing that she was only 30 feet from shore.

She then got out of the water and walked back to shore, seemingly embarrassed, expertly riffing on herself in the caption of her post by writing: "And the Oscar for the Most Idiotic [performance] goes to…"

