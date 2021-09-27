Carole Middleton just twinned exactly with Meghan Markle in a chic denim shirt

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Carole Middleton recently appeared in some beautiful new photos alongside an interview with the Daily Mail, and we couldn't help but notice some similarities to her daughter Kate's royal wardrobe - but we've also spotted that Carole has another style twin!

In the smiling snaps, the mother of three wears everything from flattering jeans to chic wrap tops and trainers - as well as a classic denim shirt which is also known to be a favourite staple of the Duchess of Sussex.

Megan has been spotted sporting the J.Crew chambray shirt a number of times over the years, and it appears that Carole loves its chic-yet-casual vibe, too.

Chambray shirt, £100 / $89.50, J.Crew

Mrs Middleton wore hers with her wide-leg jeans, a tan leather belt and her favourite Penelope Chilvers trainers, while Meghan also likes to team hers with denim.

Meghan wore her own J.Crew shirt in a sweet video with son Archie

Carole even revealed to the publication that she likes to keep up with style trends to keep her feeling "young", saying: "I spend a lot of time with young people which can help keep anyone young! I hope I haven't become set in my ways, which can perhaps age you. I like to hear about trends in fashion, sport and design."

The mother of the Duchess of Cambridge also wore a Scanlan Theodore top for her new pictures, which is a designer both Duchess Meghan and Carole's new daughter-in-law Alizée Thevenet love.



Carole also wears a Scanlan Theodore wrap top in a new photo

The Australian brand has been worn by Meghan for a number of royal occasions, and Crown Princess Mary of Denmark has also been known to wear the label.

Back in August 2020, Alizée also chose a pretty summer dress from Scanlan Theodore for a romantic picnic date with her now-husband James Middleton. It seems that royal families - and their relatives - like to shop in the same circles!

