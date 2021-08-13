Louise Redknapp's new outfit on Lorraine has a Meghan Markle vibe about it

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Louise Redknapp looked as gorgeous as ever on Friday's Lorraine show alongside Christine Lampard. The star was presenting a fashion segment, discussing why prints are so easy to incorporate into your wardrobe.

Keeping in with her style mantra, the former Eternal star decided to opt for a printed item herself - a striped white and green shirt, which she teamed with black trousers, dainty gold jewellery and high heels. With her hair tied back and minimal makeup, she positively glowed! Top marks, Lou.

WATCH: Louise Redknapp's 5 Fashion Commandments

If you're inspired by Louise's look, we've picked up a great alternative by GAP that would look incredible with most things in your wardrobe, from jeans to skirts.

The West End star's latest look really reminds us of the striped shirt Meghan Markle wore when she watched BFF Serena Williams play at Wimbledon in 2018. Her Polo Ralph Lauren number featured similar stripes and packed a classic yet eye-catching punch.

Louise has always loved fashion and even had a successful style blog with her friend Emma called 'A Style Album By Lou and Em.' The besties used to share their styling tips and mix high street pieces with designer accessories.

Linen Boyfriend Shirt, £27.99, GAP

Meghan Markle wore a similar shirt in 2018

In 2019, the pair announced they were moving away from the successful online platform. They said: "After 5 years creating content for A Style Album we have decided to put the blog on hold to concentrate on our personal projects. We hope you continue following us for Fashion, Beauty & Lifestyle updates on our personal channels @louiseredknapp & @emmarosestyle Thank you for all your support, we are very proud of what we created on A Style Album, Lou & Em x."

