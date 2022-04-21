Holly Willoughby and Kate Middleton love these sunnglasses - and they're on sale now at Amazon

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Holly Willoughby and the Duchess of Cambridge share a number of favourite fashion brands, and it turns out they even shop for the same sunglasses!

Taking to Instagram to share a number of glamorous snaps, the This Morning star often poses in her statement tinted Ray-Bans, and Kate Middleton would certainly approve.

Holly rocking her Ray-Bans at Wimbledon

Both Holly and Kate are fans of the classic Wayfarer style – a sleek and elegant frame that suits most face types and is infinitely versatile. Easily paired with a summer wedding outfit or a casual t-shirt and jeans combo, they're the ultimate accessory.

And the great news if you want to steal their style - you can grab a pair right now in the Amazon sale.

Unisex Wayfarer Sunglasses, was £117.60 now £79, Amazon

Since launching in 1952, Wayfarers have gained a cult following among celebrities, including Reese Witherspoon, Kaia Gerber and Karlie Kloss. The full range features a number of colour combinations and a wide choice of lenses, so you can customise your sunnies to match your personal sense of style.

Original Wayfarer Sunglasses, were £132 now £101.64, Amazon

Holly donned her all-black pair to attend a tennis match at Wimbledon. Teaming her favourite frames with a stunning green spotted dress by Reformation, espadrilles from Mango, and a cream croc handbag from Mulberry, the TV star gave off serious Kate Middleton vibes.

Holly and Kate both swear by the classic Wayfarer frames

The Duchess, meanwhile, has been wearing her Wayfarers for years, we've seen her on many occasions at Wimbledon - remember when she rocked them with her fit-and-flare vivid green dress by Emilia Wickstead above? Most recently, we saw her wearing them on the royal tour of the Caribbean with Prince William.

