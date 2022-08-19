Kate Middleton's blue engagement dress is trending again - shop the best lookalikes

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

It was one of the most highly-anticipated royal moments of the century when Kate Middleton and Prince William announced their engagement in 2010, with the future Duchess of Cambridge looking stunning in a royal blue twist front wrap dress by Issa London.

Fast forward 12 years, and the flattering look is back in the spotlight because of another royal wedding engagement!

Future princess Rajwa Khaled bin Musaed bin Saif bin Abdulaziz Al Saif wore a stunning, and VERY similar £1,500 Costarellos dress for the announcement of her wedding to Crown Prince Hussein of Jordan.

Kate Middleton looked stunning in a royal blue dress for her wedding engagement announcement in 2010

And it's not the first time a fellow royal has taken inspiration from Duchess Kate's engagement look!

Let's just say Duchess Kate's iconic blue dress is definitely back on our radars.

Unfortunately the Issa dress is long gone (and that Costarellos gown is quite an investment) but we’ve found some fab lookalikes from Marks & Spencer, John Lewis, ASOS and more for a royal-inspired look that is a perfect statement piece for autumn.

Shop Kate Middleton blue engagement dress lookalikes

Satin Back Crepe Wrap Midi Dress was £189 now £76 / $130, Karen Millen

Finery midi dress, £49, Marks & Spencer

Tailored Knot Detail Midi Dress, was £32 now £25.60 / $27.20, Boohoo

Roman Originals Women Ruched Waist Dress, more colours, £40 / $60, Amazon

Finery Twist Detail Midi Dress, was £39 now £34, John Lewis

ASOS DESIGN drape shirt midi dress, £56 / $82, ASOS

Winser Diana miracle wrap dress, five colours available, £185, Harvey Nichols

Vila wrap midi dress was £40 now £20 / $23.25, ASOS

Ronny Kobo Lara twist-front dress, also in green, was £383 now £210 / $218, The Outnet

