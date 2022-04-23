Frankie Bridge's garden is like a giant playground - see here The Loose Women star has a lovely home

Loose Women star Frankie Bridge has shared a sneak peek into her lavish Surrey house that she shares with her husband Wayne Bridge. The mother-of-two gave fans a glimpse of her impressive garden that looks just like a giant playground.

Frankie took to social media to share some snaps of her new sofa, which simultaneously showed off her impeccably kept garden. Boasting a trampoline, tennis court, round pavilion and perfectly mown lawn, the star's garden is truly a landscaper's dream.

The brunette beauty also showed off her modern house interior which features a large, brand new oatmeal-coloured corner sofa, flatscreen television, modern in-built fireplace, two cream armchairs, chevron Missoni-style cushions and expansive sliding glass doors that look out onto the garden.

Frankie shared the pictures via Instagram Stories, alongside the captions: "New sofa day! @thomascoombesdesign," and: "No more blue sofa…I thought I was fun enough for it…I'm just not," with a laughing emoji.

Frankie shared a glimpse of her garden with fans

The new sofa had clearly gained the approval of Frankie's pup Turbo who quickly made himself comfortable on the large furnishing.

The star shared some snaps of her Surrey mansion

In previous images posted online, Frankie also revealed that her lovely garden also has football goalposts for her sons, as well as a table and chairs and a storage unit on the patio.

The star recently transformed her Hollywood-esque kitchen, sharing before and after photos with her followers. It now boasts grey cabinets along the back wall with a built-in oven and mirrored splashback above the hob.

In contrast, the L-shaped island unit is a bright white colour and has a sink positioned in the middle with a gold tap, while the other side of the unit turns into a bench to provide extra seating around the black dining table.

Former photos reveal the kitchen used to follow an all-cream colour scheme. The room featured a traditional black Aga oven, white stools at the breakfast bench and silver pendant lights.

