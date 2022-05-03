﻿
alex-scott-leggings

Alex Scott turns heads in sleek latex leggings

The One Show presenter looked so sleek

Alex Scott has captivated fans with a brand new look to add to her style inventory. The One Show presenter stepped out in an all-black ensemble as she enjoyed some time off behind-the-scenes of the ITV show The Games.

Alex, 37, looked straight out of Charlie's Angels in a head-to-toe black outfit that featured a long sleeve, high neck top and high-waisted latex leggings. She wore her raven tresses down, letting her gently curled locks cascade down her shoulders.

WATCH: Alex Scott tells fans about 'tough' evening – watch

The TV star opted for a glowing but natural makeup look that consisted of a subtle winged eyeliner, flawless complexion and defined brows. She laughed with her styling team as she inflated a bright orange life jacket that she was wearing – despite being told not to pull the cord by someone off-camera.

Alex took to social media to share the slinky look with her followers, alongside the caption: " Oh I see you…Catching vibes at work on a bank holiday. Not long now…excited for you to see @thegamestv starting next week @itv…#thegames. No football involved though… put the ball away!!"

alex-scott-outfit

Alex looked sleek in all-black

Fans loved the star's off-duty style. "Wow you look absolutely beautiful Alex," one wrote, while another added: "You look amazing," with a string of fire emojis. A third penned: "You look absolutely stunning as always @alexscott2." A fourth agreed, saying: "Those trousers on you though," with a handful of fire emojis.

alex-scott-latex-leggings

The TV star joked around backstage with friends 

Alex also included a host of alternative outfit images, that showcased a pretty pink look featuring a candy-pink track jacket, black tracksuits and black and white Nike Jordans.

alex-scott-pink-look

Alex also looked pretty in pink in the post

The beloved presenter shared a glimpse of her latest photoshoot with her loyal Instagram followers - looking beautiful in an angelic, all-white ensemble, teaming a loose pair of linen trousers with a matching white button-down blouse. She was seen perched on a chair, wearing the sleeves of her shirt pulled back to reveal a statement Hublot watch.

