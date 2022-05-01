Actress Helen Flanagan always looks the image of glamour and she pulled out all the stops once again on Sunday as she posed for some stunning photos.

In the first and third snaps, which the mum-of-three shared to Instagram, she could be seen holding her one-year-old son Charlie and gazing at him adoringly.

SEE: Helen Flanagan looks picture perfect in romantic dress

In the middle picture, she posed with one hand on her hip, showcasing her trim figure in a gorgeous yellow dress. The frock had an asymmetric design, being off-the-shoulder on one side, and featured a waist-cinching belt..

Loading the player...

WATCH: Helen Flanagan shares heartfelt update on her breastfeeding journey

Helen accessorised the below-the-knee dress with a delicate pair of gold strappy sandals and matching bag. Her long, glossy blonde hair flowed loose past her shoulders and she completed the look with light makeup, including delicate pink lip gloss

SEE: Helen Flanagan and her daughter look like actual twins in matching tracksuits

MORE: Helen Flanagan models bombshell bodycon dress - and wow

The 31-year-old devoted the caption of her post to sharing an update with her followers about stopping breastfeeding her youngest, writing: "I always feel like I look way more natural in pics when I'm with my kids [heart emoji].

Helen looked gorgeous in the yellow dress

"It's been a good week of progress for Charles… totally off my milk all throughout the day and just having a feed before bed and when he wakes up a milky feed. Had to do it [gradually] for Charlie and also for me that I don’t get mastitis."

After sharing that no longer breastfeeding had given her more time for "general life admin" Helen revealed that she hopes the change will quite literally bring her closer to her fiancé, footballer Scott Sinclair.

The star is a doting mum

She penned: "One of my next jobs is mine and Scott's room and after seven years it would be nice as a couple to actually share a bed and not feel like flatmates [laughing emoji].

"I've always just co-slept with the kids out of easiness and just basically so I can sleep and just function in the morning. There [are] so many other lovely, amazing stages after nursing… loving watching Charlie's little personality grow."

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.