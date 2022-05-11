Rebel Wilson looks gorgeous in sparkling figure-hugging gown at Senior Year premiere The actress' new movie is landing on Netflix

Rebel Wilson looked like a total knockout when she attended the premiere of her new Netflix movie Senior Year on Tuesday.

The 42-year-old oozed old Hollywood glamour in a sparkling, floor-length green dress by Jason Wu that featured a sweetheart neckline and hugged her hourglass figure, highlighting her slender waist following her recent 80lbs weight loss.

She completed her show-stopping look with matching heels and wore her blonde hair down in bouncy waves, adding a subtle smokey eye and a nude lip to showcase her flawless complexion.

In the movie, Rebel plays a cheerleader trying to reclaim her high-school life after being in a coma for two decades. The official synopsis reads: "She's the captain of the cheerleading squad, dating the quarterback and is well on her way to becoming the prom queen. Girls want to be her and guys want to be with her. She has it all — until she falls off the top of the cheerleading pyramid and goes into a coma.

"Fast forward 20 years later and Ruby finally wakes up from her coma as a 37-year-old woman. She goes back to her high school and tries to assume her role as the star of her school. Most of all, she is still set on winning the crown as prom queen."

Rebel looked gorgeous in her green dress

Rebel is joined in the film by a whole host of Hollywood stars, including Alicia Silverstone and This is Us actor Justin Hartley.

Recently, Rebel opened up about how she changed her career path and became an actor after taking a year off to travel to Africa and it was here that she caught malaria and her life changed forever.

"I had malaria," she told Today stars Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie, whilst revealing how she decided to become an actress despite going on to study law and later graduating from Australia's top law school.

"I took a gap year in between high school and college and I went to Africa for the year, got malaria, really, really badly, and I hallucinated that I was an actress and that I was really good and so I came back to Australia and said: 'Guys, I think… I mean, I will go to law school as well, but I think I've got to pursue acting too, because I had the vision."

