Rebel Wilson turns heads in latest flawless ensemble

Rebel Wilson hasn't been shy about showing off the results of her 'Year of Health' and the Hollywood star did it once again on Wednesday.

The star looked an angelic in an all-white ensemble as she prepared to partake in one of her favourite activities – a spot of tennis. She illustrated this with a sticker of a tennis racket and ball, as she wrote: "Loving my new @sportyandrich get up," that she finished with a green heart emoji. And her ensemble was certainly worth loving with the white shorts, shirt and cap all topped off with a striking logo.

But she also had a killer accessory for the look, a pair of oversized sunglasses that suited her perfectly.

Rebel hid most of her hair underneath her cap, but her blonde locks could be seen peeking out from behind her, styled in a ponytail.

The Pitch Perfect star has long been a fan of tennis, and revealed in a candid throwback that she once dreamed about becoming a professional tennis player.

Alongside a throwback snap of herself playing the sport, she revealed: "I don't know whether you guys know but one of my original career choices was to be a professional tennis player."

Rebel was proud of her gorgeous outfit

She then lamented: "I ended up being way too short (and also not good enough) but geeesh I used to love being a beast on the court!"

Rebel seriously impressed her fans over the past couple of years as she went on a weight loss transformation, and as she hosted the BAFTAs, she threw in a few sly jokes about her journey.

"Everybody's asking me like, 'Why did you lose weight?' Well, clearly, it was to get the attention of Robert Pattinson, because you know what they say, once you got bat, you don't go back," she jested.

The Bridesmaids actress couldn't resist throwing in one more joke before changing the subject. "No, guys, seriously I did not lose weight just for a guy, as if! I did it to get more acting roles… Boy, I'm now so excited I can play the non-funny love-interest in an Adam Sandler movie."

