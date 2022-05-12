Adele debuts understated new look in coat you wouldn't expect from her

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

If there was ever any doubt Adele has entered a new era, her new longline Max Mara coat is rather telling of her immaculate taste and effortless sense of style.

The Grammy Award-winning songstress, who recently opened up about her divorce with ex-husband Simon Konecki, has embraced a new chapter. Adele took to Instagram to share a photo of her new $58million home bought with partner Rich Paul, marking the milestone with an adorable caption: "Time flies", alongside a kiss and sparkle emoji.

The happy couple as they stood on the grounds of their lavish estate, which featured a two-storey property with a large wraparound balcony on the top level, and a covered terrace below with decorative columns and chandelier lighting.

All eyes were on Adele's palatial new home in the IG snap, but we couldn't help but notice her stunning, sleek outerwear and funky trainers in the loved-up post - and fashion-forward fans were quick to comment on the star's effortless outfit.

Adele and Rich got the keys to their $58million mansion

"OH MY GOD YOU BOTH LOOK SO HAPPY," one fan gushed, as another wrote: "Give a girl the right shoes, and she can conquer the world."

Adele's Max Mara coat comes with a hefty £1,360 price tag, but when a brand is so often hailed by A-listers and has even made its way into the wardrobe of several royals, you know it's one worth investing in.

A fashion must-have since the '80s, Max Mara's coats remain a timeless classic, defined by their design, versatility and fit.

Madame 2 Coat, £1360, MaxMara

Adele served cool-girl glamour in the classic 'Madame2' coat. Complete with elegant long sleeves and double-breasted silhouette, the coat will be your go-to all year round to complete any outfit.

Other photos show the star rocking a chic denim jacket and baseball cap as she dined in McDonald's with her beau, with another picturing the couple twinning in matching softball T-shirts. We love a relatable A-lister!

