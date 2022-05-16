Katy Perry channels Teenage Dream era with major hair transformation The Roar singer is back to bold

Katy Perry has made a name for herself by pulling off some bold and truly out-there looks, and while her style has become more mature recently, she gave a nod to it for a new project.

MORE: Katy Perry left stunned by surprise from Orlando Bloom - see here

ALSO: HELLO! launches Jubilee T-shirt collection to celebrate Queen Elizabeth in style

The singer shared a preview for a campaign she is part of for Just Eat UK, and while she only made a minor appearance in the teaser, it was enough to get fans abuzz.

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Katy Perry's Prague adventures

The video tease featured several waiters in bright costumes and poppy, colorful sets, although Katy was clearly the star, decked out in an old Hollywood-esque feathered robe.

However, it was her hair that really stood out, as she donned a dusky purple coiff that paid more of an homage to the old Hollywood style, completing the look with diamond chandelier earrings.

MORE: Katy Perry pays tribute to rarely seen mother on American Idol

To many fans, it was a return to the bold styles she rocked during her Teenage Dream era, where she'd often experiment with wigs in green, blue, pink, and even purple.

"MUSICAL MASTERPIZZA is coming… Stay tuned 18.05.22," she teased, and many of her followers quickly began to rave over her appearance.

Katy showed off a brand new do for an advert with Just Eat UK

"It's giving killer queen era mixed with Hey Hey Hey music video," one wrote, with another saying: "This is beyond amazing."

"QUEEN OF FOOD!!" a third deemed her, with several others stating they were excited with heart and flame emojis.

MORE: Katy Perry wows in sheer black mini dress for the Met Gala - fans react

MORE: Katy Perry laughs off on-air disaster in Disney-inspired American Idol outfit

The Dark Horse hitmaker has been bringing some top-tier looks to American Idol over the past few weeks, dazzling viewers for the semi-finals in a stunning black gown.

The sheer outfit featured mirror-inlay work running throughout and a deep backless design adorned with strings, also featuring a thigh-high split.

The singer brought her usual pizzazz to the American Idol semi-finals

She wore her hair in an up-do as to not distract from the radiance of her outfit, and quipped on social media: "Bringing [sword emojis] vibes with my lewk today cause the top 5 contestants are bringing their fangs out to get to the finale too okayyy."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.