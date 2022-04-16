Abbey Clancy wows in sun-drenched bikini photo

Abbey Clancy sent her fans into meltdown when she shared a jaw-dropping new bikini photo on Friday.

The model looked phenomenal as she showcased her slender physique in some animal print bikini bottoms and a cropped hoodie that highlighted her never-ending legs and sculpted abs. Holding a slice of pizza, Abbey celebrated the end of a successful modelling job in a sun-soaked location.

The mum-of-four shared several gorgeous photos of herself, including a black and white close-up of her chest. Captioning the post, she simply wrote: "That's a wrap," and her fans were quick to react.

"Oh my goodness your body is just insane!" exclaimed one follower. "My God, those legs! Unbelievably long and gorgeous," said another. A third added: "Could you be any more beautiful," and a fourth wrote: "Those legs go on forever! Beautiful."

It's easy to see why fans went wild for Abbey's photos. The former Britain's Next Top Model star works hard to maintain her incredible figure and has spoken out on her approach to exercise and nutrition.

Abbey looked incredible in her BTS photos

In an interview with Health and Wellbeing, the star previously revealed that she loves doing Reformer Pilates and aerobics classes. She also starts each day with a green smoothie.

"I throw in any fruit, vegetables, nuts and super powders that I have in the fridge, and I've noticed such a difference in my energy levels, my skin is really clear and my hair feels stronger," she said. "Without one I feel sluggish, tired and crave unhealthier foods, so I always make sure I've stocked up on healthy ingredients."

Abbey works hard to maintain her figure

Abbey also told the publication that she has a "huge appetite" and needs to eat as soon as she wakes up. "Today I've had muesli followed by poached eggs and smoked salmon but it's usually toast, cereal or something hot," she added.

"I love to be in the kitchen and enjoy making hearty, home-cooked food for my family at mealtimes. My husband's 6'7" and my brother (who lives with us) is 6'4", so I’ve got these big, burly men in my house who need their plates to be piled high."

Abbey is married to former footballer Peter Crouch, 41. They started dating back in 2006 and went on to marry in June 2011. Together they share four children together – daughters Sophia and Liberty, and sons Johnny and Jack.

