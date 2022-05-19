Ruth Langsford twirls in super flattering skinny jeans

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Ruth Langsford never fails to impress when it comes to her fashion, and her latest look for QVC was a definite winner, especially with her cute spin.

The Loose Women star took to her Instagram Stories to promote some of her beautiful looks, and she spun around the room while wearing a pair of figure-flattering skinny jeans alongside a white blazer. She was more than excited to let her followers know that it was now available in the colour. The star was clearly embracing the spring feeling as she also rocked a pair of pink strappy heels and a pair of sunglasses.

WATCH: Ruth Langsford twirls in skinny jeans and white blazer

She enthused in her caption: "The white one is finally here!" before adding: "Also available in pink, navy & sand."

She also added some stickers to the post to show her joy, using the 'Just in' one, and another of a hand pointing down, which was close to a link where people could buy her outfit.

The beautiful linen blazer was been gaining some rave reviews over on QVC with one writing: "Ordered this in the Navy, size 14, my normal size. Fits like a dream, lots of compliments too."

Ruth twirled into action

Another beamed: "Lovely lightweight jacket for the warmer months. Good length for those who like 'bum' coverage! I ordered my usual size 12 and it fits perfectly."

And a third added: "This is the perfect summer jacket I have this in a size 14 which is true to size, I am 5'3' & find the length fine for me. The candy pink colourway is so bright & fresh for summer I love it & the material."

The item, which is available in sizes 8 to 22, is currently on sale and has been brought down to £83.52.

Last week, the presenter wowed fans as she looked radiant wearing a monochrome palm print sarong with pink floral elements, a black strappy swimsuit, a pair of silver wedged heels and a pair of black sunglasses.

Summer Linen Mix Blazer, £83.52, QVC

She wore her blonde hair down in an effortless straightened style and opted for a glowing beauty look that consisted of a sun-kissed, flawless complexion, a nude lip and a subtle hint of rose pink blush.

The beloved TV star catwalked behind-the-scenes of the shoot for the cameras, flashing a glimpse of a fresh crimson red pedicure as she strutted her stuff.

She accessorised with a minimalist silver chain necklace and a silver bracelet, letting her eye-catching sarong speak for itself.

Ruth shared the clip on Instagram for all to admire, alongside the caption: "NEWSFLASH!!!! My holiday collection is launching tonight on @qvcuk 3 x swimsuits with mix & match sarongs & sundresses. Hope you can join me & @officialjackiekabler 7.00 - 9.00 pm #ruthlangsfordfashion #swimwear #holiday."

