Sharon Stone steals the show at Cannes in patterned gown with surprise reveal The Basic Instinct star left no takers

Sharon Stone made waves with her latest red carpet appearance, leaving many completely wowed when she showed up at the Cannes Film Festival.

MORE: Sharon Stone makes surprising confession about eye-catching red carpet gown

ALSO: HELLO! launches Jubilee T-shirt collection to celebrate Queen Elizabeth in style

While a frequent favorite at the event, the actress outdid herself this year with a beautiful patterned Dolce and Gabbana gown.

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Sharon Stone speaks about recapturing her radiance after her stroke

The beautiful ensemble featured an intricate pattern, almost like a mosaic, that ran all the way across, and featured an overskirt creating a peplum train in white and blue.

She paired it with minimal jewelry, opting just for droplet earrings and avoiding a necklace to show off the bare neckline, pairing it with blue stiletto heels and her cropped blonde cut.

MORE: Sharon Stone delights fans as son makes very rare appearance in new video from home

However, Sharon turned it up a notch when she decided to ditch her overskirt with the help of two models who accompanied her in smart suits.

She was easily unbuttoned out of it and walked the rest of the carpet in just the gown, showing off her svelte figure.

Sharon appeared on many best dressed lists with her Cannes gown

The back of the dress even featured a high slit that allowed her to flex her toned legs and display her heels as she posed with them.

The Basic Instinct star was attending the premiere of Forever Young at the 75th iteration of the renowned film festival, and enjoyed a sunny weekend in Cannes ahead of it.

MORE: Sharon Stone shares incredible never-before-seen throwback from her childhood

MORE: Sharon Stone shares unique transformation for latest project

She shared photographs of herself soaking up the sun before her big moment, and then took to gushing over her dramatic outfit on Instagram.

Many of her celebrity friends revealed how much they loved the look in the comments section, including Kaley Cuoco, Cindy Crawford, Katie Couric, Vera Wang, Debra Messing, and Diane Keaton, among others.

The actress stripped off her train to reveal a svelte gown with a slit

Fans were left just as stunned, as one wrote: "This is the reason why they invented red carpets to begin with," another said: "This rates as one of my top 5 looks of all time! Absolutely stunning Shazzy," and a third simply commented: "You are Magnifique!"



Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.