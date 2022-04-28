Sharon Stone delights fans as son makes very rare appearance in new video from home The two seemed to be having a great time

Sharon Stone can be as candid as it gets on her Instagram, sharing health updates about herself and her mother, voicing her opinions, and sharing behind-the-scenes clips, but who fans rarely get to see are her children.

Sharon, who has been married twice, to Phil Bronstein from 1998 to 2004 and Michael Greenberg from 1984 to 1998, has three children she adopted. The eldest is Roan Joseph, who is 21, and the youngest are Laird Vonne, 16, and Quinn Kelly, 15.

Though she tends to keep them away from the spotlight, the actress delighted fans with a sweet video of herself spending time with her middle child, Laird.

The video took place in her stunning kitchen, and fans couldn't help but notice how grown up he looks.

It seems their mother-son quality time activity of choice is cooking, as they both posed wearing mittens, hers with a French Bulldog design and Laird's with a floral motif, standing in front of an active oven.

Followers relished seeing a motherly and more relaxed side of Sharon, who appeared in cozy lounge clothes and glasses as she lifted her hands to her face.

The heartwarming post

She captioned the adorable clip with: "Working it out in the kitchen [with] Laird," along a slew of heart emojis.

One fan couldn't help but notice another sneaky appearance in the post: part of Bandit's, her French Bulldog, little body resting by the kitchen counter.

Sharon's three sons in 2017

Others fawned over the kitchen snap with: "He has surpassed you in height!!! Growing up fast!! Looks like some serious baking is about to happen," and: "Looking very good," as well as: "Good times Sharon."

The star is surely enjoying her time at home and quality time with her kids, especially after several busy months working on exciting new projects, such as The Flight Attendant, and dazzling on a wide range of magazine covers.

