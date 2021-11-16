Adele wears daring mini dress as she celebrates album launch with Nicole Richie and friends The star partied in Los Angeles

Adele is currently on cloud nine. Following the release of her first song, Easy on Me, and her CBS special, Adele One Night Only, on Sunday night, the mother-of-one hit the town with her closest friends for a party to remember.

The singer, 33, dressed to the nines in a gorgeous Oscar de la Renta 'sequin wild strawberry cocktail dress' which perfectly highlighted her stunning figure.

Taking to Instagram, the singer shared five pictures from her night out and simply captioned them: "Cocktails and crying all round."

Friends and fans of the star loved the recap, with Sharon Stone commenting: "Brava YOU," followed by several clapping emojis.

Adele looked stunning in her Oscar de la Renta dress

Oscar de la Renta approved of her look by commenting several love heart emojis as a follower added: "You are a legend."

"You look amazing luv," added another.

During Adele's first-ever interview with Oprah Winfrey at the weekend, the star spoke about her weight loss.

The star recently revealed she had lost almost 45kg in an intense exercise regime that involved working out up to three times a day, but on Sunday she confessed this was mainly driven by her attempts to manage her anxiety.

"I had the most terrifying anxiety attacks after I left my marriage," she explained. "They paralysed me completely, and made me so confused because I wouldn't be able to have any control over my body."

Adele will release her new album on November 19

She soon realised that exercise eased these feelings and so began to go every day. "It really contributed towards me getting my mind right," she said.

In response, Oprah chimed in with her own experiences of weight loss, detailing how some people felt "upset" and "abandoned" when she first revealed her plans to diet, and Adele agreed that she experienced similar with her own fans.

"I'm not shocked or even fazed by it," she replied. "Because my body has been objectified my entire career. I'm either too big or too small; I'm either hot or I'm not. But it's not my job to validate how people feel about their bodies. I feel bad that it's made anyone feel horrible about themselves – but that's not my job. I'm trying to sort my own life out. I can't add another worry."