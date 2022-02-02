Adele looks glowing in striking zebra print dress

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Nobody does it like Adele. The international singing sensation turned heads in a striking zebra print dress in a photo posted to her 49 million followers on Instagram. As always, her impeccable style coupled with her cheeky sense of humour caused a social media stir.

The 33-year-old beamed in the honey-toned image that showed the singer's vivacious personality. Her cheeky caption confirming she's still very much an item with boyfriend Rich Paul sent fans into a frenzy - and we are obsessed with her chic outfit.

WATCH: Adele's tearful message to fans

Adele wrote: "Hiya, so I’m really happy to say that I am performing at the Brits next week!! Anddddd I’ll also be popping in to see Graham for a chat on the couch while I’m in town too! I’m looking forward to it! Oh, and Rich sends his love."

Fans and celebrity friends alike applauded the singer's sense of humour. "QUEEN," commented one fan, while another said:" Adele said rumours won't have it this time!" Close friend Jessie J added heart-eyes emojis.

Adele looked incredible in zebra print

But it was the flash of zebra print in the snap that really caught our attention. The singer paired the long sleeve dress with some simple gold hoops and wore her caramel hair down loose. A generous lashing of mascara and dark eye shadow showed that a dramatic beauty look was the choice of preference for the star.

Do you want to emulate Adele's radiant look? We've found two perfect dupes for all you animal print aficionados.

Zebra Print Keyhole Mini Dress, £28, River Island

Zebra Print Midi Dress, £165, Jigsaw

Dress the look down with a pair of black biker boots and chunky gold jewellery. Team the dresses with some barely-there heels and a simple clutch for an eye-catching party-ready outfit. In order to achieve the full Adele aesthetic, a perfectly curled hair toss is essential.

Adele and her partner, sports manager Rich Paul, went public about their relationship in 2021. The singer was previously married to Simon Konecki, a charity entrepreneur. They welcomed their son Angelo in 2012, but the pair split in 2019 after nine years together.

