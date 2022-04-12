Kelly Clarkson's fans are obsessed with her gold gown on American Song Contest The award-winning singer is hosting the NBC talent show alongside Snoop Dogg

Kelly Clarkson turned heads in yet another stylish look on Monday night's American Song Contest.

MORE: Kelly Clarkson shares emotional engagement story in heartwarming post

The award-winning singer looked fabulous dressed in a metallic gold gown featuring a low-cut bodice and off-the-shoulder sleeves, which she teamed with co-ordinating gold heels.

The floor-length design was teamed with gold jewellery and it's safe to say that Kelly's fans approved of the look.

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Watch Kelly Clarkson in action hosting American Song Contest alongside Snoop Dogg

After sharing a fun BTS video of herself pointing out her gold ensemble, comments soon followed. "Obsessed with this outfit Kelly," one wrote, while another commented: "YAS," alongside a series of fire emojis. A third simply posted fire emojis and love heart emojis.

MORE: Kelly Clarkson's attire in new American Song Contest video is totally unexpected

MORE: Kelly Clarkson wows in figure-hugging dress - but fans focus on something else

Kelly hosts the exciting new NBC talent show alongside Snoop Dogg, and it's gone down a treat with viewers since it launched last month.

Kelly Clarkson looked gorgeous in gold on Monday's American Song Contest

On Monday night's episode, the qualifier round continued and America voted three new artists to the semi-finals – Riker Lynch from Colorado, Ni/CO from Alabama and Grant Knoche from Texas.

MORE: Kelly Clarkson looks spectacular in bold leather little black dress

MORE: Kelly Clarkson collapses in disbelief after being shown up by Anne Hathaway

Last week, Tyler Brader from Tennessee was selected by the national jury to automatically advance to the next round.

The most recent show also saw Allen Stone from Washington perform his original song, A Bit of Both, and was selected by the national jury to advance to the semi-finals.

Kelly hosts American Song Contest alongside Snoop Dogg

American Song Contest follows a point system in which every state and territory votes with equal power, regardless of population.

MORE: Kelly Clarkson turns heads in must-see dress - and wow!

MORE: Kelly Clarkson kicks off major countdown and fans couldn't be more thrilled

Each week, a combination of public and jury votes decide the three additional artists who advance each week, with the results being revealed in the next episode.

Fans at home can vote for their favorite performers either online, on the NBC App or on TikTok.

Chatting in a Q&A about the NBC series prior to its premiere, Kelly was asked whether she would be wowing the crowds with any performances throughout the series, to which she replied: "Oh, well, I don't think this is about me this time around.

The award-winning singer has a fabulous sense of style

"I perform five days a week on television if you want to see a song. I'm second-guessing that idea, by the way, from my talk show."

MORE: Kelly Clarkson stuns in dramatic black ball gown on The Voice

MORE: Kelly Clarkson stuns in extravagant bejewelled gown for special celebration

She continued: "I perform quite a bit but, this, probably not because this isn't about me. This is about all of these other artists.

"And even when I'm on The Voice or whatever, I always try to make it about the artist that I'm with because I'm lucky. I'm so blessed. I've had my moment, right?"

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.