Kelly Clarkson wows in gothic style mini dress during nail-biting American Song Contest episode The award-winning singer hosts American Song Contest with Snoop Dogg

Kelly Clarkson is showcasing many stylish looks during her hosting duties on American Song Contest, and her latest outfit turned many heads.

The award-winning singer looked fabulous in a gothic style mini dress on Monday night's show, which featured dramatic sleeves, a cinched-in waist and a silver zip.

The ensemble was teamed with a pair of patent black boot heels and black tights, while a bold makeup look, including a smokey eye, completed Kelly's outfit.

VIDEO: Watch Kelly Clarkson host American Song Contest with Snoop Dogg

It was a dramatic show on Monday night, as the semi-finals kicked off. Kelly and her co-host Snoop Dogg watched on as America voted, revealing at the start of the show that the week five artists John Morgan from North Carolina, Sweet Taboo from California, and Tenelle from American Samoa will join the semi-finals and perform next week.

Last Monday, Ada Leann from Michigan was the final national jury selection to automatically advance to the semi-finals and performed tonight.

Kelly Clarkson looked fabulous in a gothic look on Monday's American Song Contest

It was also announced that ENISA from New York was named the second redemption artist and will be back in the competition for the semi-finals next week.

On Monday night, fan favorite Allen Stone from Washington performed his original song A Bit of Both, and was selected by the national jury to automatically advance to the grand final. American Song Contest follows a point system in which every state and territory votes with equal power, regardless of population.

Kelly with her co-star Snoop Dogg

A combination of public and jury votes decide the three additional artists who advance from each qualifier.

Chatting in a Q&A about the NBC series prior to its premiere, Kelly was asked whether she would be wowing the crowds with any performances throughout the series, to which she replied: "Oh, well, I don't think this is about me this time around.

"I perform five days a week on television if you want to see a song. I'm second-guessing that idea, by the way, from my talk show."

The award-winning star has a great fashion sense

She continued: "I perform quite a bit but, this, probably not because this isn't about me. This is about all of these other artists.

"And even when I'm on The Voice or whatever, I always try to make it about the artist that I'm with because I'm lucky. I'm so blessed. I've had my moment, right?"

