Alex Scott's £1.5million London home is stunning – see inside The Football Focus host moved house in March 2021

Alex Scott's career has gone from strength-to-strength in the last few years, after landing high profile presenting roles on The One Show and Football Focus among many others.

MORE: Alex Scott's fans saying the same thing about her glamorous appearance on The Games

The former footballer's success has meant she has been able to invest in a new £1.5million home that she moved into in March 2021, and fortunately for her fans, she has revealed a few glimpses inside the property on social media.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Alex Scott shares exciting announcement from living room

Alex's living room has provided the backdrop for many of her Instagram posts, including a clip in which she shared the news that she would be the first permanent female host of Football Focus.

The room features built-in bookshelves filled with books and candles, with a large palm plant standing on the floor in front of them.

Alex Scott revealed a look inside her living room on Instagram

It has been painted in a pale blue shade and has wooden flooring, with white shutter blinds at the windows, and lots of plants adding the decorative touches.

GALLERY: The One Show hosts' stunning homes revealed

Alex has positioned a beanbag chair in front of the window, offering the perfect spot for her to relax and play guitar, as seen in this photo which she captioned: "Lost in music."

Alex has opted for pale blue decor with shutter blinds

Meanwhile, one of the bedrooms is decorated white with wooden panelled wardrobes and drawers, wooden flooring and similar shutter blinds hanging at the window.

The Games commentator previously revealed several glimpses inside her former London property, showcasing decorative touches such as framed family photos and artwork on display, and a garden with black decking and storage for her bikes.

The Games star moved home in March 2021

Alex appeared to have her own home gym from where she shared several workout videos online, featuring equipment including kettlebells, free weights and a Peloton bike.

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.