Amanda Holden struts through Paris in must-see outfit

Amanda Holden left her fans mesmerised on Saturday night after she posted a video of herself strutting through the streets of Paris wearing a silky floral skirt and stunning sheer blouse.

The 51-year-old star is currently on a city break in the romantic French capital, and has been sharing several snaps from her time in Europe. The Britain's Got Talent judge rocked a figure-flattering silk skirt and glamorous black blouse. Amanda wore her shirt open and displayed a stunning black broderie lingerie set.

The star simply captioned her glowing post: "#Paris" as she posed up a storm on the steps of iconic Paris restaurant, Pink Mamma.

Fans rushed to compliment the Heart Breakfast star, who styled her honey blonde hair in loose curls and rocked a flirty pink lip to complete her flawless beauty glow.

Amanda dazzled fans in her colourful satin mini skirt

"Omg the cutest person wearing the cutest outfit... have fun in Paris," one fan wrote, as another commented: "Wow you look beautiful Amanda. Love your outfit [clapping emoji] very French and elegant."

Other fans were left speechless, simply writing: "Mesmerising," and: "JE T'AIME!" under the mother-of-two's Instagram post.

Amanda is quite the jet setter and often rushes abroad with her husband, Chris Hughes, and their two children, Lexie and Hollie, whenever her schedule allows.

Giving fans a glimpse into her last holiday, Amanda delighted fans last week when she shared a gorgeous throwback photo from her recent trip to LA.

Amanda looked phenomenal in a vibrant red bikini

The BGT star looked phenomenal in a red bikini from Tess Daly's swimwear brand, Naia Beach, as she posed beside an Aperol Spritz stand while sipping one of their refreshing beverages during a stay at the Four Seasons Hotel last month.

Amanda showcased her sculpted figure and highlighted her golden glow in the sun-soaked snap, which saw her standing on her tiptoes while shielding her eyes from the sun behind a pair of shades.

Captioning the dreamy post on Instagram, Amanda joked: "This isn't an #Ad for @aperolspritzuk although it probably should be. #fbf# take me back to sunny #LA to a gorgeous stay @fourseasons thanks to @trendingtravel.co.uk."

