Denise Welch took to Instagram this week as her time filming for Loose Women in Los Angeles continued – and she looked amazing as she posed in a jaw-dropping swimsuit snap.

The presenter and actress stood on a balcony with an incredible view of the city behind her, and she wore only a hot pink one-piece with white wedge heels.

Looking relaxed as she leaned on the balcony with one arm and placed her other hand on her hip, Denise showcased her incredible curves and endless legs.

In the caption, the mum-of-two revealed that she was making the most of a surprise break in her schedule.

The star wrote: "Lovely to have a day off even though unexpected as someone unprofessionally pulled out of filming with 2 hrs to go!!

"Anyway, I’m loving life here in LA but I miss my pals and my @lighterlife gang. Much easier to eat healthier when it’s constantly sunny though."

Denise shared the photo from her balcony in Los Angeles

Denise finished by writing: "Won't ever tire of this view and feel very lucky [red heart emojis]."

The 63-year-old's followers soon took to the comment section to share their appreciation for her post. Her friend and fellow presenter Jenny Powell wrote: "Miss you but so happy to see you in your happy place and that fab swimsuit too!!"

Other followers shared the same sentiment, with several leaving fire comments in response and one commenting: "Insane figure."

The star is a longtime Loose Women panellist

Others chimed in: "Looking incredible Denise," "Gorg," and: "DAMN GIRL!" Denise is no stranger to stunning swimsuit pictures.

Back in January, the star enjoyed a trip to the Canary Islands, where she uploaded a Boomerang clip to Instagram that showed her looking phenomenal in a slinky blue swimsuit with a ruffled design.

She wore the swimsuit under a blue sheer beach dress, opening it to reveal her swimwear in the short clip.

