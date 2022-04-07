Denise Welch undeniably has an envious bikini body and she proved that during the week as she modelled an incredible swimsuit – and her legs went on forever.

MORE: Denise Welch fans can't get enough of her 'happy place' as she soaks up LA sun with fellow ITV star Ross King

The Loose Women panellist posed outside a boutique spa and she looked ready to relax in the slinky blue swimsuit that featured a ruffled design making it resemble the ocean's waves. She appeared to be having the full spa experience with a towel wrapped around her head, and a grey coat to relax in between treatments. Though she didn't go for the usual spa slippers and instead rocked a pair of white trainers.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Denise Welch reveals relatable fitness struggle

The presenter was full of praise for her spa, and wrote: "One of the pieces we filmed for @loosewomen was with amazing reiki healer @kelseypatel.

WOW: Loose Women stars left in shock after Denise Welch shares unbelievable photo

SEE: Denise Welch has fans in hysterics with upside-down yoga video - watch

"She invited us to her boutique hotel in Desert Hot Springs, @miraclemanor. Built in the 1940's it's hardly changed. Total bliss."

She added: "A room, a pool, a yoga mat and a massage. 2 hrs from LA if you need a break. No obligation to post we just love it here."

Denise appears to be a fan of the swimsuit that she wore for her trip away, as she previously donned it when she and husband Lincoln Townley headed for a break in the Canary Islands.

Denise looked stunning in her swimwear

She had a black strap diagonally across her chest, but the real surprise was her stunning blue sheer beach dress that she opened up to expose the swimsuit in her video.

And during her time in Los Angeles, she stunned fans when she posed in a hot-pink swimsuit – and she totally stole the show.

MORE: Denise Welch shares rare photos of son Louis for very special occasion

READ: Denise Welch opens up about 'terrible guilt' over mother's death

The presenter and actress stood on a balcony with an incredible view of the city behind her, as she wore the one-piece with white wedge heels.

Looking relaxed as she leaned on the balcony with one arm and placed her other hand on her hip, Denise showcased her incredible curves and endless legs.

The blue swimsuit is one of her favourites

In the caption, the mum-of-two revealed that she was making the most of a surprise break in her schedule.

The star wrote: "Lovely to have a day off even though unexpected as someone unprofessionally pulled out of filming with 2 hrs to go!!

WOW: Loose Women's Denise Welch turns heads in figure-hugging jumpsuit

READ: Denise Welch reveals upset as she is forced to defend breaking COVID rules to see her father

"Anyway, I'm loving life here in LA but I miss my pals and my @lighterlife gang. Much easier to eat healthier when it's constantly sunny though."

The 63-year-old's followers soon took to the comment section to share their appreciation for her post. Her friend and fellow presenter Jenny Powell wrote: "Miss you but so happy to see you in your happy place and that fab swimsuit too!!"

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.