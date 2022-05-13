Romeo Beckham debuts new necklace with an adorable tribute Romeo and Mia have been dating for three years

It's official, Romeo Beckham and Mia Regan are couple goals. The loved-up duo share the sweetest snaps of one another online, but David and Victoria Beckham's son has taken it one step further with a new jewellery statement that is just too cute.

PHOTOS: Victoria & David Beckham's insane £19million Miami pad has the best views – see inside

Romeo, 19, shared a selfie on Instagram, revealing his new necklace that showcased a mini black and white photo of him and his model girlfriend in a small silver frame pendant. The necklace, crafted by Ian Charms, boasted an eclectic array of beads including multi-coloured dice, pearls, football-shaped beads and even an eyeball-shaped bead.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Romeo Beckham and girlfriend Mia Regan celebrate good news

Romeo took to social media to share the piece with his 3.5 million followers, simply tagging the brand alongside a string of heart-eyes emojis.

SEE: Victoria and David Beckham break tradition in unseen photos from Brooklyn's wedding

In the image, Romeo and Mia are seen posing together in a photo-booth setting, with Mia wrapping her arm around her football player boyfriend who is positively beaming during the adorable moment

.

Romeo shared the sweet tribute on social media

The star sported an oversized black hoodie with white graphic text as he posed for a separate lift selfie for fans to coo over. He teamed the look with a pair of baggy beige cargo pants, a white T-shirt, a black baseball cap and some custom eye-catching lime green and aqua ombre sneakers.

The star posed for a stylish lift selfie

The young couple recently celebrated three years together, with Romeo paying another touching tribute to his stunning girlfriend.

MORE: David and Victoria Beckham bond with son's girlfriend's family following wedding

The footballer paid homage to Mia via Instagram, saying: "3 years. Damn. I love u so much @mimimoocher," with three pictures of the blonde beauty. The first was a black-and-white photo taken at big brother Brooklyn's wedding, with a similar image to his new striking necklace. A second picture saw Mia lying in bed, as she held a carrot and dinosaur Jellycat toy, while the final image featured the model posing in the American streets.

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.