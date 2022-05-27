Romeo Beckham and Mia Regan make candid confessions about their relationship The couple look closer than ever

It is no secret that Romeo Beckham and Mia Regan are quite the smitten couple and recently the pair made very candid confessions about their three-year relationship.

Taking to TikTok Romeo shared a clip of him and Mia sat next to one another whilst they closed their eyes and answered questions about each other.

Throughout the clip, shock revelations come to light, such as that despite Romeo's penchant for a vibrant ensemble it is Mia who has the most colourful wardrobe.

The pair, who were in fits of giggles when asked, also agreed that the footballer is the better singer out of the two of them.

The video was part of a campaign for PUMA

Something the pair definitely didn't agree on was who out of the two is the best chef, so it looks as though, according to his girlfriend, Romeo doesn't take after his older brother Brooklyn.

Fans went wild for the video and left messages for the couple in the comments.

One fan penned: "The perfect couple," with a heart-eyes emoji. Another added: "Your relationship with Mia is so cute, and the matching tops."

David and Romeo share a close bond

Another follower replied: "my favourite celebrity couple." While another said: " I ship them very very much."

Followers also couldn't help but notice how much the 19-year-old takes after his parents.

A fan wrote: "He's so much like his mum and dad!! When he smiled he looks like his dad."

Romeo looks just like his mother

Whilst a second thought it was Victoria's smile that Romeo bore, penning: "Super cute…definitely has his mum's smile xx." A third said: "Gosh he looks like David."

A fourth added: "He looks exactly like his dad, so handsome."

The adorable couple also had multiple fans comparing them to Justin and Hailey Bieber.

Mia and Romeo first started dating in May 2019. While it's not been confirmed how they initially met, reports say that it is expected they met running in the same social media circles.

