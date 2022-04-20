Romeo and David Beckham twin in matching leather outfits

Romeo Beckham hasn't just followed in his father's footsteps by pursuing a footballing career – but also with his fashion sense! David Beckham's middle son, who is a football player at Inter Miami CF, recently twinned with his father in a sweet family snap.

David and Romeo both sported dark teal leather jackets, white T-shirts and black trousers in a photo posted on social media. David's jacket featured a Harrington jacket silhouette with a traditional collar, seam detailing and elasticated cuffs, while Romeo opted for a bomber style with a popped collar and vintage-style worn sheen.

Romeo completed his relaxed look with a backward black cap and accessorised with a pair of dazzling diamond earrings. The father-son duo smiled for the camera in front of a balloon wall at Victoria's incredible 48th birthday celebration that took place earlier this week.

The 19-year-old football player took to Instagram to share the sweet photo with his dad, alongside the caption: "@davidbeckham," with a black love-heart emoji.

David and Romeo twinned in leather

Family, friends and fans were quick to express their admiration for the cute picture. Mum Victoria commented: "Love u both so much x," and another follower added: "What a duo." A third penned: "Two peas in a pod. Lovely father and son photo," while a fourth said: "Twins!"

The family celebrated Victoria's 48th birthday

Romeo recently caused a stir among his followers when he shared a behind-the-scenes photo from his big brother Brooklyn Beckham's wedding to Nicola Peltz.

He took to Instagram on Friday to share an image taken by his model girlfriend Mia Regan that showed him posing in a bathroom in his wedding outfit. Romeo looked effortlessly cool as he cleaned his sunglasses while pouting for the camera in a white shirt and black trousers.

Fans were quick to react to the Bond-like image, with one replying: "This picture is too good!" with a string of fire emojis. A second said: "No wonder he's a walking supermodel.

