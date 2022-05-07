Elizabeth Hurley relaxes in string bikini in must-see photo The Bedazzled star is the queen of bikinis

Elizabeth Hurley is the undisputed queen of bikinis, and she showed just why that is on Saturday as she soaked up some spring rays in a string bikini.

The Austin Powers star relaxed by the side of an infinity pool, with her arm playfully dipping into the water as she smiled and twisted around in her black bikini. The beautiful two-piece came from her own brand and featured her signature chain-link fastenings. She had accessorised with a pair of sunglasses as the most gorgeous island setting stretched out behind her.

In her caption, the actress and model revealed that she was currently in the middle of filming, as she teased: "When filming wraps for the day."

As always with her sensational bikini posts, her fans lost their minds in the comments section, as dozens simply shared flame and heart emojis.

Some managed to get words out, as one posted: "Hello beautiful take care of yourself," and another enthused: "The most beautiful woman in the world!!!"

Others meanwhile took the opportunity to wish the mum-of-one a happy Mother's Day, with the holiday being celebrated on Sunday in the United States.

Earlier this week, the star took to social media to share a host of incredible looks in celebration of fashion mogul Donatella Versace's 67th birthday.

The former model marked the milestone with a series of snaps of the celebrity pair, pictured alongside A-listers including Elton John, Pharrell Williams and Naomi Campbell.

In the first photo, friends Elizabeth and Donatella twinned in gorgeous glittery gowns. Elizabeth showcased a floral number embellished with purple beading and a low cut back.

Donatella, meanwhile, wore a bold gold dress, also featuring beautiful intricate beading, and showed off her fabulous legs as she sat beside the glamorous model.

Captioning the post, Elizabeth penned: "Happy Birthday glorious @donatella_versace. So many happy memories."

Donatella replied: "Wow!!! So many memories! Thank you!" with a purple heart emoji.

