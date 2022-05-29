Christina Aguilera brings snakes to Cannes red carpet in black velvet gown The Genie in a Bottle singer went for the kill

Christina Aguilera certainly brought the chic and the heat to the Cannes amfAR Gala this year in a beautiful and intricate black gown.

The velvet black ensemble highlighted her hourglass shape and featured a deeply plunging neckline, abandoning the need for a necklace.

Instead, her figure was emphasized by the gown's cinched waist as well as delicate gold and silver embroidery around the décolletage.

The real showstoppers, however, were the long snakes that had been sown onto her sleeves as cuffs, allowing for an almost Medusa-like feel when paired with her tightly curled blonde locks.

The gown also featured a dramatic train and she looked as amazing as ever, sharing several snapshots on social media.

"A magical night at @amfar Gala Cannes. Thank you for your innovative work to end the global AIDS epidemic," Christina wrote.

Christina brought bling and glamor to the amfAR red carpet

Many fans simply left heart and flame emojis galore, as one wrote: "CHRISTINA AGUILERA, EVERYONE!!! THIS IS CHRISTINA AGUILERA!!!!"

Another said: "Goddess Medusa Realness," with a third adding: "The Queen Of Cannes." Paris Hilton simply commented: "Stunning."

The singer also took to the stage to perform a series of her hits, turning her elegant gown into a skintight catsuit, easy to move around and dance in.

The Hurt performer is on the verge of delivering even more music to her fans with the upcoming release of her new Spanish-language EP, La Tormenta.

The singer even performed at the Cannes event

The release will be accompanied by a single titled Suéltame, which will be the second EP in the trilogy Christina plans to release for her first Spanish album since 2000's Mi Reflejo.

The singer is continuing on the red theme she'd developed for the previous EP, La Fuerza, and even teased to fans that she'd be performing at Los Angeles pride and will invite some dedicated supporters to attend with her.

