Carol Vorderman wows in figure-flattering dress in unearthed Countdown photo following calls for her return The star always looks so glam

Carol Vorderman looked fabulous again in a throwback photo shared to social media at the weekend. The presenter and author retweeted a message from a fan that featured the star in four different eye-catching looks.

The original tweet understandably flattered the stylish star, reading: "So what I'm hearing is that Drag Race UK needs to do a Carol Vorderman realness challenge."

SEE: Carol Vorderman sizzles in flirty low-cut jumpsuit

Four photos of the star then followed, including keen aviator Carol in a Top Gun-style flight jacket.

The first snap was especially lovely as it saw the 61-year-old beaming as she modelled a figure-flattering low-cut blue dress as she stood in front of a Countdown letters board – and she looked amazing.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Carol Vorderman stuns in bodycon dress for huge TV challenge

The glowing star wore her long hair in flowing dark brown locks with a feathered fringe and enhanced her eyes with smoky makeup.

MORE: Carol Vorderman shares the secret to her toned glutes: 'It's addictive and enjoyable'

SEE: Carol Vorderman dons show-stopping dress for amazing reason

Recently, fans of the show clamoured for Carol to return, this time as host, following the departure of presenter Anne Robinson, who helmed the show for a year.

Carol always looks stunning

Carol was the show's inaugural maths whiz, co-starring on the show from its start in 1982 until 2008, when she was replaced by Rachel Riley, who still holds the role.

After Anne revealed she was leaving, a fan campaign began to bring Carol back.

The mum-of-two was clearly touched by viewers' enthusiasm for her return, and thanked them on Twitter, where she wrote: "Thank you to all of you saying such lovely things about a possibility of me returning to Countdown.

The star looks fabulous dressed up or down

"You're very kind & it would be an honour but I want to wish whoever is the lucky human to be the new host all the love and 9 letter words in the world #CountWell#HappyDays."

For most of her time on the show, Carol's co-host was Richard Whiteley, with whom she was good friends as well as colleagues until he sadly died in 2005.

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.