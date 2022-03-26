Carol Vorderman looks phenomenal in tiny black bikini

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Carol Vorderman always looks incredible - fact. At 61, the former Countdown star never fails to set temperatures soaring as she keeps her Instagram fans updated about her daily antics.

MORE: Carol Vorderman shares excitement for 40k home transformation

Looking back on one of Carol's most iconic swimwear snaps, the BBC Radio Wales presenter looked sensational in a tiny black two-piece as she reminisced about the glorious weather the UK enjoyed last summer. Posting the throwback on her Instagram Stories, Carol could be seen leaning back on a couch with wet hair and a slight arch in her back to capture the perfect angle of her toned figure.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Carol Vorderman dons a bikini top to tackle home DIY

Captioning the snap, she wrote: "Last week #sunbathing #Wales #HappyScruff #paddleboarding @taylormorrisofficial."

MORE: Carol Vorderman looks like perfection in skintight leggings and fur-lined coat

She then shared another photo which saw her covered up with a rain mac with the hood over her head to protect herself from the severe weather change.

Carol wowed in her string bikini

It's not the first time Carol has dazzled fans with her enviably toned figure. The star shared a similar photo of herself rocking a low-cut, figure-flattering red one-piece. The glamorous star's hair looked lightly tousled and slightly damp and there were some splashes of water on her chest.

The star captioned the image: "Chillin," adding two Welsh flags.

MORE: Carol Vorderman shunned London life for lavish Bristol home – see inside

Carol previously opened up about her decision to dress to suit her amazing curves, instead of hiding them as many women of her age feel they should.

Carol stunned in her red swimsuit

Speaking to HELLO! last year, the Bristol-based star revealed it's mostly women of her "own generation" who target her with comments like, "She should know better at her age," citing an example of a time when she stepped out in mesh embellished leggings.

READ: Carol Vorderman opens up about 'first love' in emotional tribute

Carol said: "When you have that perspective of 60 years, you can look back and say, 'Hang on.' I just think what is this rule you've made up that someone aged 60 can't wear leggings? Because 30 years ago there were different rules.

"They aren't God-given or absolute rules, you've just made them up and you are restricting your own lives by living by them… Run and get out of that mindset now because you're only here once. Life isn't a rehearsal!"

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.