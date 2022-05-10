Carol Vorderman dons show-stopping dress for amazing reason The former Countdown star has an amazing fashion sense

Carol Vorderman is known as the queen of numbers, but she's also the queen of fashion as she proved on Tuesday with a show-stopping dress.

The former Countdown star was preparing for her son's, Cameron, graduation, and she looked set to steal the show in a green velvet frock, and in true Carol fashion, it hugged all of her curves. The zip-up number looked astonishing on her as she shared three photos, each more zoomed out than the last. The final snap showed her outfit in its full glory, as she posed in her walk-in wardrobe in a pair of nude heels.

Her first snap showed off her glamorous accessories, and the mum-of-two had gone all out with an eye-catching gold necklace that would've been fit for a princess.

Carol was on proud mum in her caption, as she penned: "Trying this lovely dress on from @clubllondon for my son Cameron's honours degree graduation this evening from @uwebristol.

"He got a First Class degree two years ago in Animation and his graduation back then was online. So tonight albeit 2 years behind the times, will be wonderful. Anyway more of that later."

Carol's dress looked spectacular

Although fans would be thrilled for her son's massive achievement, many couldn't take their eyes off her glamorous ensemble.

One enthused: "Wow wow wow," while another simply said: "Looking beautiful," and a third added: "Gorgeous."

A fourth shared: "Hope Cam enjoys his evening. Very well deserved, you look beautiful," and a fifth was so impressed with her snaps, they labelled it her "best ever".

Last month, Carol shared the exciting news that she was launching her own podcast, and for her announcement she made sure her fashion game was on point.

The star always nails it with her fashion

For the main post, she stunned in a blue figure-hugging number, while in another post with the news, she dazzled in a bold red number.

"Very excited to say that our first @prideofbritain podcast will be released next week. We've been working hard to get this right," she wrote on her Instagram.

"I've been hosting Pride of Britain and developed it for TV in 1999 with our beloved Peter Willis (Mr Pride of Britain) and it's so dear to all of us who've worked on it for over 20 years now.

"Our podcast delves deeper into the lives of our inspirational winners with laughs and some tears and advice and inspiration. They are all inspirational that's for sure. Join us weekly on our podcast. More details coming up soon," she added.

